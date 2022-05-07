Former Ohio State QB Cardale Jones Signs With Professional Team

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 06: Quarterback Cardale Jones #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes smiles on the field during warm ups before playing against the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 6, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Former Ohio State star Cardale Jones has signed a contract with the Canadian Football League's Edmonton Elks.

The team announced the transaction on Saturday.

Interestingly enough, this signing is deja vu for followers of Jones' football career.

Jones was signed by the Elks in response to an injury suffered by former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett. Jones' former teammate was recently ruled out for the entirety of the 2022 season due to an injury he suffered back in March.

Of course, this isn't the first time Jones has stepped up after an injury for Barrett. Back in 2014, Jones stepped in and led the Buckeyes to a National Championship victory after Barrett suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

Jones saw time in just one NFL contest after he was selected by the Buffalo Bills with a fourth-round pick in 2016. His most recent professional experience came with the XFL's D.C. Defenders in 2020, logging 674 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions through five games.

Jones, 29, currently serves as chief talent officer for NIL agency Ten Talents and is the co-founder of The Foundation, an NIL collective that focuses on Ohio State athletes.

“It's a thin line because a lot of my focus right now is on the NIL world and helping the athletes of Ohio, in particular Ohio State, capitalize on their name, image and likeness,” Jones said at the Buckeyes' pro-day earlier this offseason “But my dream and goal is still to play professional football.”

That dream will now come true in Edmonton.