Former Ohio State QB Jack Miller Announces Transfer Destination

Former Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller will be taking his talents down south.

Miller, who entered the transfer portal late last month, has committed to Florida where he will play for first-year head coach Billy Napier.

This move makes sense for both sides as the Gators were without a true starting quarterback heading into next season. Miller should have a chance at an opportunity he was never going to get in Columbus.

Buckeye QB C.J. Stroud was excellent during the regular season as a freshman and was even a Heisman Trophy finalist at the end of the regular season. Going into the Rose Bowl, Stroud has 3,862 yards passing with 38 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Miller appeared in four games during the 2021 season and completed 50% of his passes (7-for-14) for 101 yards. In 2020, he appeared in two games but didn’t throw the ball. He finished with 23 yards rushing and a touchdown on two carries.

This is the second quarterback the Buckeyes have lost to the transfer portal. Five-star freshman Quinn Ewers recently transferred to Texas to likely start there in 2022.