Former Ohio State Quarterback Facing Serious Legal Troubles

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter, 62, has been charged with cocaine possession.

When responding to reports of an overdose, police found Schlichter unresponsive at a Hampton Inn. The incident took place in June, according to police reports.

Schlichter was transported to a local hospital after being resuscitated with Narcan. He was later hit with a fifth-degree felony charge for alleged possession of about a quarter-gram of cocaine.

His court appearance for these drug charges will take place in a Franklin County courtroom on Friday.

This is far from Schlichter's first run in with the law. In fact, there's a whole tell-all book about his criminal activity and gambling addiction after his football career called "Quarterback Sneak."

Schlichter suited up as quarterback for the Buckeyes from 1978-81. He was selected by the Baltimore Colts with the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft. He played five seasons in the NFL before playing in Canada and the Arena Football League.