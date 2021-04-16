Former Ohio State RB Reportedly Joining Eddie George’s Coaching Staff

The new-look Tennessee State football coaching staff reportedly landed another former Ohio State running back.

Earlier this week, former Buckeyes standout Eddie George was named the new head coach of the Tigers program. On Friday, fellow OSU football alumnus Pepe Pearson reportedly accepted an offer to become the team’s running backs coach, per FootballScoop.com.

This pair had two seasons of overlap in Columbus from 1994-95, with the younger Pearson taking a backup role during his underclassman years. After George was selected in the 1995 NFL Draft, Pearson took over as Ohio State’s feature back — logging 1,702 yards and 17 total touchdowns in his junior year.

Pepe Pearson is joining Eddie George's staff at Tennessee State, and this 90s kid/Buckeye fan is very excited about this news. https://t.co/yn2NTZvfIp — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) April 16, 2021

Unlike George, Pearson has some significant coaching experience. Kicking off his career as a coach, the former OSU back spent 10 years as the runnings backs coach at Ohio Dominican University (2004-14) and one year as a head coach in a professional arena football league for the Daytona Beach Hawgs (2004-05). In the midst of that coaching stint, he took another professional head coaching job with the Marion Mayhem from 2008-09. Returning to the collegiate ranks in 2015, Pearson spent one year as the running backs coach at Youngstown State before accepted his most recent role as RB coach for Marshall (2016-2021).

Just 24 hours before Pearson’s reported hiring, reports also indicated that former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson is expected to accept the Tennessee State offensive coordinator position under George.

Adding more NFL experience to the coaching staff, the program is also expected to bring on Brandon Fisher, the son of George’s head coach with the Tennessee Titans Jeff Fisher, as the defensive coordinator and Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back Rod Woodson as the secondary coach.

With all these big-name hires, the experience and star power on the TSU sideline next year will be pretty tough to beat.