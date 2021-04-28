Former Ohio State RB Trey Sermon Lands Major Endorsement

Former Ohio State running back Trey Sermon rose to national prominence during a solid senior season with the Buckeyes in 2020. Now, that notoriety has landed him a major endorsement deal.

According to Sermon’s agency, Element Sports Group, the prospective NFL back has signed a multi-year contract with Nike.

By penning this deal, Sermon becomes the first Ohio State player in the 2021 class to sign with Nike or any other apparel brand so far (including standout players like Justin Fields, Shaun Wade, Justin Hilliard).

After playing two seasons with Oklahoma, the talented young running back transferred to OSU back in 2019. Sharing the backfield with Master Teague III in 2020, he logged 870 yards and four touchdowns through his senior season.

Previously overlooked as a top NFL prospect, Sermon’s draft stock took a huge leap near the end of this past season when he collected 331 yards and two touchdowns in a 22-10 Big Ten championship win over Northwestern. Now considered a top 10-15 running back in this year’s pool, the Buckeyes standout is expected to go somewhere in the third/fourth round.

In addition to his talents as a player, Nike was also no doubt interested in Sermon’s recognizable face. During this past season’s College Football Playoff matchup between Ohio State and Clemson, the star running back’s image become well-known as a nationally-recognized meme.

After a call reversed his potential touchdown run in the Buckeyes’ 49-28 blowout victory over the Tigers, Sermon looked up at the camera with a smirk.

With a major endorsement now already under his belt, Sermon will look to complete his NFL dreams as a draftee sometime in the next couple days.