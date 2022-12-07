Former Ohio State Running Back Was Cut On Wednesday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Master Teague III #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes for an eight yard touchdown during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Former Ohio State star Master Teague was cut from the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad on Wednesday, the team announced.

This is the second time the rookie running back has been cut by the Steelers this year.

Teague went undrafted in the 2022 draft. He initially signed with the Chicago Bears, but ultimately made his way to Pittsburgh in search of a roster spot.

The former Buckeye got some decent work during the preseason, but has yet to make his regular-season NFL debut.

"I'm blessed to be out there," Teague said during training camp, per CBS Sports. "Just looking to improve day-by-day and see what more I can do to contribute to the team. It's been a blessing, for sure."

The Steelers' running back depth ultimately proved too much to overcome for Teague. Najee Harris, Benny Snell, Anthony McFarland and Jaylen Warren remain Pittsburgh's top RB options.