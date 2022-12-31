Former Ohio State Staffer's Ryan Day Admission Is Going Viral

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Prior to the Alamo Bowl on Thursday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian went viral for screaming at an event coordinator.

The staff member placed his hand on Sarkisian's chest to keep him from moving forward as the Longhorns prepared to run out onto the field.

Sarkisian got in the man's face and appeared to yell "don't f--king touch me again, mother f--ker."

This incident sparked outrage against Sarkisian from around the college football world.

A former Ohio State staffer, Annie O'Neill, took to Twitter to compare her experience with head coach Ryan Day.

"Did this for 2 season with zero issues. Sometimes it pays to work with respectful coaches who will listen to the 5’2 girl with the headset," she wrote.

Sarkisian and the Longhorns ended up losing the Alamo Bowl in a 27-20 contest against Washington. Day and the Buckeyes are set to face off against No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl later this evening.