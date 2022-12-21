Former Ohio State Star Called 'F---ing Idiot' By Police

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 30: Damon Arnette #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a 56-27 win over the Michigan Wolverines with K.J. Hill #14 of the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Over the summer, former Ohio State star Damon Arnette was detained by police.

On Wednesday morning, video of his encounter with police was released by TMZ. The video showed police berating Arnette before charging him with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.

In police bodycam footage on the night of the arrest, one cop can be heard telling Arnette, “We gave you a f–king break! You knew your f***ing license was suspended.”

Here's more from the New York Post:

“I got practice in the morning, “Arnette responded, to which the officer retorted, “It doesn’t matter bro, you’re going to jail, bro. We can’t keep giving you breaks.” Then, an officer begins searching Arnette while he is handcuffed and standing against his car, while the officer pulls out various items from Arnette’s pockets. “You’re a f–king idiot, bro,” the officer says in the video. “You had the chance to go home. You f–ked it up.”

Once officer didn't think that was enough. He continued to berate Arnette following the arrest.

"You know, it’s really sad man. We really try and give people chances. You just pissed me off man. You think we’re stupid?" the cop questioned.

What do you think of the video?