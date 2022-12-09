Former Ohio State Star Calls Out ESPN's Todd McShay

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Todd McShay of ESPN looks on prior to the Capital One Orange Bowl between the Florida Gators and the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Garrett Wilson isn't happy with ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay.

McShay recently went on ESPN's College Football Live to discuss Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and mentioned that some NFL scouts believe JSN is healthy enough to play but is sitting out to protect his draft stock.

JSN recently announced that he'd be sitting out the College Football Playoff due to a nagging hamstring injury that made him miss almost the entire 2022 season.

Wilson got wind of that report and called McShay out for spreading misinformation.

"Damn, Dr. McShay, JSN got a big heart, you don’t know the man. Not to mention, don’t speak on what you don’t know. Simple. Sorry to see this," Wilson tweeted.

Despite the injury-riddled season, JSN is expected to be a first-round pick in next year's NFL Draft. He's coming off a 2021 campaign that saw him rack up 95 receptions for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns.

If he was healthy enough to play, he'd be in the lineup.