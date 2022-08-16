Former Ohio State Star Carted Off Field At Practice Tuesday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Master Teague III #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes for an eight yard touchdown during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers' bad injury luck continued.

Former Ohio State star running back Master Teague went down with an injury during practice today. According to multiple reports, Teague was limping heavily after taking contract on 11-on-11 play.

It's unclear what his exact injury is, but he limped off the field and needed to be carted away, according to a report from Dale Lolley.

Teague signed with the Steelers earlier this month after having a cup of coffee with the Chicago Bears. He made an immediate impact on the coaching staff and was looking to make the 53-man roster.

His injury is just the latest in a line of bad news for the Steelers today. Pittsburgh lost wide receiver Anthony Miller and safety Karl Joseph to season-ending injuries as well.

We'll have more on Teague's injury when it's released.