Former Ohio State Star CB Shaun Wade Finally Drafted

Heading into Saturday, Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade was one of the most high-profile names still remaining on the draft board. Once projected as a first-round talent, the former Buckeye star’s plummeting draft stock saw him fall much further than originally expected.

Selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 160th overall pick, Wade won’t have to wait any longer.

Here is a fascinating one: The #Ravens at No. 160 take #OSU CB Shaun Wade. Boom or bust. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2021

As a top corner prospect heading into last year’s draft, Wade shocked the football world when he announced his decision to return to Ohio State for another season in 2021. Trying to provide an extra boost to his draft stock with one final year in the collegiate game, this decision ended up having the opposite effect.

In the Buckeyes’ national championship matchup with Alabama, Wade got absolutely exposed by Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, who logged 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, scouts said Wade’s film from this year was “really bad.”

Sliding onto the Ravens roster in 2021, Wade will join a young secondary corps anchored by two-time All-Pro veteran Marcus Peters.

Showing flashes as both a top corner option and a struggling secondary liability, Wade has boom or bust potential written all over him.