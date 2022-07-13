Former Ohio State Star E.J. Liddell Reacts To Tough Injury Diagnosis

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 11: E.J. Liddell #32 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks to pass the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the 2022 NBA Summer League on July 11, 2022 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images) Bart Young/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans second-round pick E.J. Liddell suffered a devastating injury during a Summer League game on Monday night.

His knee buckled underneath him during the third quarter of a contest against the Atlanta Hawks. MRI results on Monday night confirmed the Pelicans' worst fears.

The former Ohio State standout has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his right knee ahead of his rookie season.

Liddell took to Twitter on Tuesday night to react to the news.

"God’s not finished," he wrote.

Heading into the 2022 NBA Draft, Liddell was projected as a first-round selection. Ultimately, he slid down to the Pelicans' pick at No. 41 overall.

Liddell finished his final season in Columbus with All-Big Ten first team and All-Big Ten defensive team first team selections. He averaged 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game for the Buckeyes this past season.

Liddell averaged 4.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game for the Pelicans' Summer League squad before his injury.

It's unclear if the Pelicans will free up space to sign Liddell or slot him on a two-way deal.

Hopefully the young baller is able to make a speedy recovery.