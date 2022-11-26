Former Ohio State Star Furious With Buckeyes Defense

The Ohio State defense is struggling in the first half of today's marquee matchup against Michigan.

Jim Knowles and the Buckeyes defense has allowed 17 points, including two massive passing touchdowns on defensive lapses downfield.

Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the Buckeyes' defensive performance.

"I’m putting my application in to be defensive coordinator later this afternoon.." he wrote on Twitter.

Despite some early struggles this afternoon, the Ohio State defense has experienced a pretty solid turnaround this season under Knowles. After a tough 2021 season, the Buckeyes unit now ranks as one of the best in the nation (16.9 ppg allowed).

Ohio State leads Michigan 20-17 at halftime.