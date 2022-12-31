Former Ohio State Star Has Bold Prediction For Game vs. Georgia

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: An Ohio State Buckeye helmet is seen on the sidelines prior to the start of the game during the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Former Buckeyes legend Maurice Clarett is feeling extremely confident going into Saturday night's Chick-fil-A Bowl against No. 1 Georgia.

Taking to Twitter ahead of kickoff, Clarett predicted, "We about to hang 50 on these fools tonight."

Fans reacted to Clarett's bold tweet this AM.

"I didn’t believe until this tweet," one user said. "LFG."

"Your crazy man," another laughed.

"I guarantee Georgia's defense will struggle keeping up with the Buckeye offense and its weapons," another fan commented.

Ohio State enters New Year's Eve's action as a touchdown underdog to the top-ranked Bulldogs. Something that the Buckeyes haven't been in any game this year.

The Bucks certainly have the offensive firepower to hang with anyone, but after their showing against Michigan in "The Game," OSU has its doubters.

UGA and Ohio State are set to kick things off at 8 PM ET on ESPN. Should be a fun one down in Atlanta.