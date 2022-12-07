Former Ohio State Star Has Bold Prediction For Playoff Game vs. Georgia

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: A detailed view of the helmet of Armani Reeves #26 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrating after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Former Ohio State linebacker Ryan Shazier is feeling confident going into the Buckeyes' playoff game against Georgia.

Appearing on the "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams, Shazier was all smiles. Saying, "I definitely think we're going to beat Georgia.”

To me it's crazy how people say we backed in. When Alabama did it and when Georgia did it they didn't say they 'backed in.' But, hey, at The Ohio State University there's always a little bit of hate. ... We have a better win than anybody that is after us. ... I definitely think we're going to beat Georgia. I know nobody thinks that but I think we really have a shot to beat 'em. We have the team to beat 'em.

Ohio State enters the playoff as the final team in, edging out two-loss Alabama and Tennessee.

If the Buckeyes are able to take down No. 1 Georgia, they could find themselves in a grudge match for the ultimate bragging rights by meeting Michigan in the national championship.