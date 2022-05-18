Former Ohio State Star Jalyn Holmes Signs With New Team

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Wilton Speight #3 of the Michigan Wolverines is sacked by Nick Bosa #97 and Jalyn Holmes #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half of their game at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Giants signed four new defensive veterans ahead of the 2022 season.

One of these additions is former Ohio State defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes.

Holmes had a successful four-year collegiate career with the Buckeyes from 2014-17. Through his time in Columbus, he logged 85 tackles, 5.0 sacks and 15.0 tackles for loss.

Holmes was selected by the Vikings with a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent three season in Minnesota before being waived at final cuts prior to the 2021 season.

Holmes was picked up by the New Orleans Saints this past season. Through eight games and one start, he notched 14 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and one pass defended.

In addition to Holmes, the Giants also picked up safety Henry Black and cornerbacks Maurice Canady and Khalil Dorsey.