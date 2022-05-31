Former Ohio State Star Named Potential 'Surprise' Rookie For His Team

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: An Ohio State Buckeye helmet is seen on the sidelines prior to the start of the game during the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The New York Jets picked up a handful of potential stars during the 2022 NFL Draft. Former Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson leads a talented group of skill-position players poised to improve their offense this season.

However, Wilson isn't their only Buckeyes addition.

With the 101st pick, the Jets selected tight end Jeremy Ruckert. The Long Island native finished his college career with just 54 catches for 615 yards, and he joins a team that already signed C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin.

Despite Ruckert's uncertain path to playing time, which may initially consist heavily of blocking duties, Bleacher Report's Ian Wharton identified the 6'5" newcomer as a "surprise rookie gem" candidate.

"Ruckert can still be a surprise gem even in a reduced role," Wharton wrote. "He finished each of his last three seasons at Ohio State in the 77th percentile or higher in PFF's run-blocking grades for tight ends and dropped just two passes in his career (h/t Jet X's Michael Nania). He's used to making the most of his opportunities in a small-volume role and will be in a similar position to start his NFL career."

Having grown up a Jets fan who called it a "dream come true" to play for Gang Green, Ruckert could also quickly become a fan favorite. First, the 21-year-old will have to earn some reps over the two free-agent acquisitions at tight end.