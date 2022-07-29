Former Ohio State Star, NFL Player Passed Away At 56

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet and shoulder pads are seen resting on the field in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the football world received some tough news when a beloved former player passed away.

William White, who starred for the Ohio State Buckeyes, passed away this week, according to a statement from the Detroit Lions. He was 56 years old.

Following a standout career with the Buckeyes, the Lions drafted White in the fourth round of the 1988 NFL draft. He played six seasons with the team and appeared in 95 games - with 79 starts.

White and former Ohio State star Chris Spielman continued their Buckeye friendship in the NFL when they were part of the same Lions draft class in 1988.

Spielman, a current executive for the Lions, remembered his longtime friend.

"I loved William," he said. "We shared experiences of joy and sorrow on and off the field. He was and always will be my brother. I am forever grateful for the special moment last year when he was able to be by my side during the Pride of the Lions ceremony at Ford Field. I can't wait to see him against when he will be free from ALS. May God's peace rest upon his family."

Our thoughts are with the White family.