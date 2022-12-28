Former Ohio State Star Offensive Lineman Released By NFL Team

The Arizona Cardinals released second-year offensive lineman Wyatt Davis on Tuesday, the team announced.

Davis, a former star lineman for the Ohio State Buckeyes, was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The former unanimous All-American appeared in six games during his rookie season with the Vikings. He was waived during final roster cuts ahead of the 2022 season and spent practice/active squad stints with the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints before signing with the Cardinals in November.

Davis took the field for just one game with the Cardinals before today's release. Arizona activated right guard Will Hernandez from the injured reserve last week, likely contributing to Davis' release.

The former two-time First-Team All-Big Ten lineman is now on the hunt for his next NFL landing spot late in the 2022 regular season.