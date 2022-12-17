Former Ohio State Star Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Broncos have placed starting defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones on season-ending injured reserve, per NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Jones is the 25th Broncos player to go on the IR this season. He's the league-leading 19th current player on Denver's IR.

Jones is in his fourth NFL season as a former star player out of Ohio State. He suited up for the Buckeyes from 2015-18, earning first-team All-American honors in his senior season.

Jones suffered his season-ending hip injury during last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Prior to this injury, he had logged a career-high 47 tackles, 6.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

The Broncos are 3-10 heading into this weekend's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.