Former Ohio State Star Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury
The Broncos have placed starting defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones on season-ending injured reserve, per NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Jones is the 25th Broncos player to go on the IR this season. He's the league-leading 19th current player on Denver's IR.
Jones is in his fourth NFL season as a former star player out of Ohio State. He suited up for the Buckeyes from 2015-18, earning first-team All-American honors in his senior season.
Jones suffered his season-ending hip injury during last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Prior to this injury, he had logged a career-high 47 tackles, 6.5 sacks and one forced fumble.
The Broncos are 3-10 heading into this weekend's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.