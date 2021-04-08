Former Ohio State Star Reportedly Turned Down Invite To NFL Draft

As one of the top offensive linemen in this year’s NFL draft class, former Ohio State star Wyatt Davis was one of the few prospects to receive an invitation to the live draft event in Cleveland.

But, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Buckeyes OG has reportedly declined the invitation. Davis will participate virtually at home with his family.

Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis, one of the top O-linemen in the draft, was part of the first wave of players asked to be in Cleveland for the NFL Draft. Davis declined the invite so he can watch with his family, but he’ll be participating virtually. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2021

Over the past two seasons, the 6-foot-4, 315 lbs lineman established himself as one of the best offensive guards in college football.

In 2019, Davis earned first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten selections en route to the Buckeyes’ College Football Playoff appearance. Despite initially opting out of the COVID-19 season in 2020, he eventually returned as OSU’s top blocker — earning a coveted unanimous All-American selection.

As an elite NFL-ready run blocker, Davis is widely considered the No. 1 or No. 2 offensive guard in this year’s draft, depending on what position you place USC lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (who switched from guard to tackle last season).

While Davis has some first-round level talent, the emphasis on skill position players in this draft class will likely see Wyatt slip to somewhere in the second round. But, any team looking for a Week 1-ready run blocker should take a look at the former Buckeye.

The 2021 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, Apr. 29.