Former Ohio State Star Reportedly Turned Down Invite To NFL Draft

Ohio State football standout offensive lineman Wyatt Davis.ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 30: Wyatt Davis #52 of the Ohio State Buckeyes battles with Jordan Glasgow #29 of the Michigan Wolverines during the first quarter of the game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State defeated Michigan 56-27. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

As one of the top offensive linemen in this year’s NFL draft class, former Ohio State star Wyatt Davis was one of the few prospects to receive an invitation to the live draft event in Cleveland.

But, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Buckeyes OG has reportedly declined the invitation. Davis will participate virtually at home with his family.

Over the past two seasons, the 6-foot-4, 315 lbs lineman established himself as one of the best offensive guards in college football.

In 2019, Davis earned first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten selections en route to the Buckeyes’ College Football Playoff appearance. Despite initially opting out of the COVID-19 season in 2020, he eventually returned as OSU’s top blocker — earning a coveted unanimous All-American selection.

As an elite NFL-ready run blocker, Davis is widely considered the No. 1 or No. 2 offensive guard in this year’s draft, depending on what position you place USC lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (who switched from guard to tackle last season).

While Davis has some first-round level talent, the emphasis on skill position players in this draft class will likely see Wyatt slip to somewhere in the second round. But, any team looking for a Week 1-ready run blocker should take a look at the former Buckeye.

The 2021 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, Apr. 29.

 


