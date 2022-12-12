Former Ohio State Star Reveals What NFL Referee Told Him

Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson has grown increasingly frustrated with the lack of calls he's getting from NFL officials. And on Monday, the former Ohio State star tweeted what one referee told him.

"I ain’t got a call all season…" Wilson tweeted. "One ref told me 'this ain’t [Ohio] State no more.' Crazy."

Wilson got drilled well out of bounds by Bills safety Jordan Poyer in the third quarter of Sunday's game in Buffalo. But curiously, no flag was thrown.

The rookie wideout cleared up that a referee told him this back in Week 1 against the Patriots but couldn't recall the official's field number.

Wilson's complaints come after a long line of inconsistent calls this season across the league. Many fans have pointed to much lighter plays that have drawn game-changing flags in some cases.

Incorrect calls have to be expected though. And its not beyond the pale for a first-year player to have to earn his stripes in the NFL.