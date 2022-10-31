Former Ohio State Star Suffers Second Season-Ending Injury

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 12: An Indianapolis Colts helmet on the sidelines in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts got some tough injury news on Monday afternoon.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis suffered a torn patellar tendon during Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders It's expected to keep him out until next season.

This is also the second-straight season that he's had cut short due to this injury.

Lewis suffered the injury with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter. He had to be carted off the field and into the locker room after he got hurt.

He finished the game with one total tackle. He'll finish the 2022 season with 14 total tackles (eight solo), one sack, one forced fumble, and two passes defended.

Lewis is a former 2018 second-round pick out of Ohio State.

Here's to a speedy recovery for the former Buckeye.