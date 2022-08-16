Former Ohio State Star Waived By NFL Team: Fans React

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Former Ohio State defensive lineman Haskell Garrett was cut by the Tennessee Titans ahead of the NFL's Tuesday afternoon 85-man roster cut deadline.

Garrett, a five-year player for the Buckeyes, signed with the Titans after going unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Garrett was one of five players to be released by Tennessee this afternoon, including wide receiver Josh Malone, running back Jordan Wilkins, defensive back Deante Burton and offensive lineman Carson Green.

The football world took to Twitter to react to Garrett's release.

"Former Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett among the five players waived by the Tennessee Titans as they cut down from 90 players to 85," Buckeyes insider Dan Hope wrote.

"I cannot believe he is not on a roster," an Ohio State fan added.

"Haskell Garrett will 100% get another shot #GoBucks," another said.

Garrett returned for a fifth collegiate season in Columbus after the Buckeyes' COVID-19 campaign in 2020. In his final season with Ohio State, he logged a career-high 22 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 7.0 tackles for loss.

Perhaps another NFL team will give Garrett a shot before the start of the 2022 NFL season.