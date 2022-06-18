Former Ohio State Star's Reaction To Potential Rookie Dinner Bill Going Viral

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 28: Garrett Wilson, Ohio State University is selected as the number ten pick by the New York Jets during the NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

No. 10 overall pick Garrett Wilson just learned about one of the dreaded rookie traditions that the NFL has to offer.

During a recent appearance on The Pivot podcast, the New York Jets first rounder excitedly explained that he and the rest of the team's wide receivers are going out for a group dinner.

Podcast hosts Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder quickly burst Wilson's innocent bubble, explaining that he's going to get stuck with the bill at the end of the night.

They suggested the bill could reach up to $75,000.

"When you say rookie dinner it's..." Wilson trailed off.

Fortunately for Wilson, he just got a huge influx of cash. As a first-round pick, he landed a four-year contract worth $20.55 million guaranteed.

Wilson should have an immediate impact on the Jets' receiving game. In his final season with the Ohio State Buckeyes, he reeled in 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Perhaps the Jets receiving corps will take it easy on Wilson. Or perhaps not.