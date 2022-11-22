Former Ohio State Tight End Signs With New NFL Team

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 22: C.J. Prosise #22 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on October 22, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The New York Giants have signed veteran tight end Nick Vannett to their practice squad.

The former Ohio State star is currently in the midst of his seventh NFL season, suiting up for the New Orleans Saints in three games earlier this year.

Vannett played four years in Columbus as a Buckeyes tight end. After his final season in 2015, he was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Vannett's best NFL season came in 2018 when he reeled in 29 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns. In his three-game stint with the Saints earlier this year, he had just two catches for 13 yards.

The Giants' tight end depth chart currently consists of Lawrence Cager, Tanner Hudson and Chris Myarick. Starting TE Daniel Bellinger is currently out with a fractured left eye socket.

The Giants rank dead last in total tight end targets with just 39 on the season so far.