Former Ohio State Top 50 Recruit Is Reportedly Transferring

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 19: A view of the achievement stickers on a Ohio State Buckeyes helmet during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 19, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

Second-year defensive back Jakailin "J.K." Johnson is transferring away from the Ohio State program.

Johnson was a former top 50 recruit in the 2021 class.

Johnson, a four-star recruit out of St. Louis, joined Ryan Day's program as a highly-touted recruit. He appeared in just two games (eight snaps) during his freshman season as he dealt with a shoulder injury.

The young DB made his first career start during Week 4 of this year's campaign. Through 13 games this season, he notched 20 total tackles.

Ohio State's secondary allowed more than 200 passing yards per game this past season. They allowed 398 passing yards to Stetson Bennett in this past weekend's College Football Playoff loss to Georgia.

As a former highly-ranked recruit, Johnson should be an attractive DB option for teams scouring the transfer portal.