Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Joins Coaching Staff

A familiar face will be appearing on Ohio State’s sidelines come fall. On Monday, former Buckeyes receiver Devin Jordan announced he’ll be joining OSU’s coaching staff as an offensive assistant.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to go back to THE University that gave so much to me and serve the student-athletes through the game of football,” Jordan posted to his Twitter.

Jordan most recently served as a quality control coach with the University of Akron for the past two seasons. Now he returns to Columbus, Ohio where he played under Jim Tressel from 2003-2005.

After his playing career, Jordan joined the Buckeyes’ staff as a student assistant.

In that role, the former wideout was a part of three Big Ten championship teams and worked with a number of receivers who went on to have NFL careers. Including: current Ohio State passing game coordinator Brian Hartline, Ted Ginn Jr., Anthony Gonzalez, Brian Robiskie and Roy Hall.

Now Jordan will be tasked with maintaining the standard of offensive excellence that Ohio State has been known for in recent years. Additionally, he will get to assist in the development of OSU’s outstanding young crop of receivers.