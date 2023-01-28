Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Reportedly Transfers To Rival Program

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 19: A view of the achievement stickers on a Ohio State Buckeyes helmet during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 19, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

Former Ohio State wide receiver Austin Kutscher has transferred within the conference, joining the Iowa Hawkeyes program ahead of the 2023 college football season.

Kutscher joined the Buckeyes program as a preferred walk-on in the 2018 class. He appeared in just three games during his four years with the team.

He will join the Hawkeyes as a graduate transfer.

Kutscher is the Iowa program's fourth intra-Big Ten transfer in this year's class. He joins former Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill, former Michigan QB Cade McNamara and former Michigan tight end Erick All.

The Hawkeyes went 8-5 in 2022, ending their season with a Music City Bowl win over Kentucky.

Kirk Ferentz and his squad will look to improve on that 2022 record with this year's incoming transfer class.