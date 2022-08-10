Former Ohio State WR Has Honest Admission About His NFL Career

STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 29: Parris Campbell #21 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action against the Penn State Nittany Lions on September 29, 2018 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

In five years at Ohio State, wide receiver Parris Campbell won it all: A conference title, numerous personal accolades and national championship. But ahead of his fourth season with the Indianapolis Colts, he has a blunt assessment of his career so far.

In a recent interview, Campbell admitted that his career hasn't gone the way he's hoped. He expressed confidence that it will change, but admitted that he used to take things for granted and doing so has had an impact.

“My career thus far hasn’t been what I’ve wanted it to be,” Campbell said, via The Athletic. “That’s about to change... In the past, I don’t want to say I took things for granted or didn’t appreciate it, but like now, I appreciate it and the abilities I’ve been blessed with that much more. I had the game taken away from me three straight years. I had to sit at home. Going through all of this has changed my mindset. I’ve been blessed to rehab from some serious injuries that some guys don’t come back from. The opportunity I have now, it’s everything. It’s everything.”

Injuries have limited Campbell to just 15 games in three seasons. He has 34 receptions for 360 yards and two touchdowns along with 50 rushing yards.

At Ohio State, Parris Campbell was one of Urban Meyer's most explosive playmakers. He earned All-Big Ten honors three times - twice as a return specialist and once as a wide receiver.

In 2018, Campbell was Ohio State's leading wide receiver as the late-great Dwayne Haskins shattered Ohio State's passing records.

Campbell's dominance in college earned him the 59th overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. But his last three seasons have all ended in the same place: Injured reserve.

Will Parris Campbell finally put it all together and stay healthy in 2022?