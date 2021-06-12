Former Oklahoma 4-Star Recruit Announces Transfer

The Oklahoma Sooners have one of the deepest offensive line units in the nation. But, that depth took a significant hit earlier this week.

Former 4-star recruit Stacey Wilkins has officially announced his entrance into the 2021 transfer portal.

After making his initial announcement on Facebook Friday, the fringe backup/starting Sooners offensive tackle took to Twitter to further share his decision.

“I would like to thank Coach [Lincoln] Riley, [offensive line] Coach [Bill Bedenbaugh], Coach [Bennie] Wylie and the rest of the staff for providing me with the opportunity and instilling the life lessons in me that will carry throughout life,” Wilkins wrote.

“I will forever be thankful for the Brotherhood and Bond that was created on and off the field as well as in the locker room. I will forever bleed Crimson and Cream regardless of where GOD takes me.”

Thank You Sooner Nation 🖤 pic.twitter.com/luK2lTDwwM — Stacey Wilkins II ✞🇦🇸 (@Wilk_65) June 12, 2021

Coming out of Camden Fairview High School in Arkansas, Wilkins joined the Sooners as the No. 3 recruit in the state back in 2019. Though he was a highly-touted prospect, the 6-foot-5, 316 lbs lineman was unable to break into the starting lineup as a freshman.

After notching just four appearances in his first year with Oklahoma, Wilkins exercised his redshirt option in 2019. Despite being projected as a potential starter in 2020, he chose to opt out of this past season’s COVID-19 campaign.

As a true freshman, Wilkins was moved to the right tackle position from his natural left tackle spot. While he has the ability to move across the line, he’s more naturally capable on the left side.

According to Bedenbaugh, the young lineman thrived when they recently moved him back to LT.

“We just moved him back to left tackle” Bedenbaugh said earlier this spring, per SI FanNation, “and he’s had the three best practices that he’s had since he’s been here.”

With no starting experience and potential through the roof, Wilkins will look for a fresh start in 2021.

After redshirting in 2019 and opting out in 2020, the talent OT still has four years of remaining eligibility.