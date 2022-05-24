Former Oklahoma 4-Star Recruit Enters Transfer Portal

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 08: Oklahoma Sooners helmets before the game against the UCLA Bruins at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Bruins 49-21. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Former four-star tackle Darrell Simpson is reportedly portal-bound according to On3 Sports' Matt Zenitz.

The offensive lineman spent four seasons with the Sooners, playing in just one game during that time.

After redshirting in 2018, Simpson didn't see the field in 2019 or 2020, before getting some run last season against Western California.

Coming out of high school, the Texas-native was the 14th-ranked offensive tackle in the class of 2018, and the No. 30 player in his own state; a recruiting hotbed for college football.

Before ultimately choosing Oklahoma, Simpson considered Texas A&M, Ohio State and LSU.

An alum of Northwest High School in Justin, Texas, Simpson was also a basketball player standing at 6-foot-7, 310-pounds.

With a new coaching staff in Norman looking towards the future, the once highly-touted offensive lineman likely sees greener pastures elsewhere with a year of eligibility left.