Former Oklahoma Quarterback Blasts Brent Venables' First Season

COLLEGE STATION, TX - OCTOBER 08: Trevor Knight #8 of the Texas A&M Aggies celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second overtime of their game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field on October 8, 2016 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

One former Oklahoma quarterback isn't happy with how the 2022 season has gone for one of his alma maters.

Trevor Knight, who played at Oklahoma from 2013-15 before transferring to Texas A&M, thinks this season is a failed one after the program's latest loss to TCU.

“You’re not going to the Big 12 title game,” Knight said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). "It is a failed season already in Norman if you ask me.”

The Sooners are currently 3-2 in Brent Venables' inaugural season as head coach. He was hired during the offseason after Lincoln Riley left for USC.

Considering that the Sooners have already lost two conference games, Knight does have a point about them not making the Big 12 title game. They're currently 0-2 in conference play and have lost to two teams who have the tiebreaker over them.

They're likely going to have to run the table just to get into a good bowl at the end of the season.

The Sooners will try and get back in the win column when they take on Texas in the Red River Rivalry this upcoming Saturday. Kickoff will be at Noon ET.