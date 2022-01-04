Former Oklahoma Quarterback Has Advice For Caleb Williams

Former Oklahoma quarterback Trevor Knight wants Caleb Williams to be careful what he wishes for.

Williams entered the transfer portal on Monday afternoon which shocked the college football world. He was looking like the sure starter next season after finishing with 21 touchdowns and only four interceptions on 1,912 yards passing.

Instead, he entered the portal while Dillon Gabriel flipped his commitment from UCLA to Oklahoma. He looks in line to potentially start now that he’s reunited with Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

Knight tweeted Williams after the decision was made and hopes that he goes back to Norman.

“Wishing Caleb nothing but the best,” Knight said. “That being said, I hope he decides to stay at OU. I was successful as a transfer but it is not a walk in the park and the grass is not always greener. I look forward to him becoming one of the best to ever do it in the crimson and cream.”

Knight played at Oklahoma from 2013-15 and threw for 3,424 yards and 25 touchdown passes during that time.

After the 2015 season, Knight transferred to Texas A&M and threw for 2,432 yards and 19 touchdown passes in 2016.

There’s no set date for Williams to announce his next destination.