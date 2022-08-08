Former Oklahoma Star Not Happy With Cale Gundy's Resignation

LAWRENCE, KS - OCTOBER 23: A view of a Oklahoma Sooners helmet during a Big 12 football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Kansas Jayhawks on Oct 23, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Cale Gundy, the longest tenured coach in the Big 12, surprised many by stepping down late Sunday night. But it's the reason he did so that has the college football world talking.

In a statement, Gundy admitted that he read out loud "a word that I should never -- under any circumstance -- have uttered."

The next day, former OU star running back Joe Mixon joined in on the conversation. Saying it isn't right for Gundy to lose his job over this.

Writing:

Coach Gundy is everything OU and any institution would want in a coach, teacher, and mentor. He is caring, thoughtful, intelligent, smart, funny experiences, philanthropic, humble, and selfless. ... Most importantly Coach Gundy is not, and I repeat is not a racist in any way nor has a racist bone in his body mind, or soul. ... Coach Gundy is the farthest thing from this type of person. ... I offer my highest support and admiration for Coach Gundy and will be extremely disappointed with the school, the program and the administrators if he is not allowed to continue as coach at the university going forward.

Gundy, the younger brother of Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, said he "did not even realize" what he was reading and, once he did, "I was horrified."

After playing quarterback at OU in the early 90's, Gundy returned to the Sooners as a coach under Bob Stoops in 1999 and had served on the staff ever since.