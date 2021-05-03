Former Olympic Boxer Facing Extremely Troubling Charges

A former Olympic boxer is facing extremely troubling charges after being taken into custody on Sunday night.

Felix Verdejo, a 27-year-old lightweight boxer, is facing federal charges related to the death of Keishla Rodriguez. The woman’s body was reportedly found a couple of days after she was reported missing. Rodriguez was reportedly pregnant at the time of her death.

The Puerto Rican boxer was taken into custody by the FBI on Sunday night after turning himself in. Verdejo is reportedly being charged with “kidnapping and carjacking resulting in death and with intentionally killing an unborn child.”

ESPN.com had details on the allegations:

A criminal complaint filed by the FBI accuses Verdejo of punching Rodriguez in the face and injecting her with a syringe filled with an unidentified substance bought at a public housing complex. It alleges that he then bound her arms and feet with wire and tied a heavy block to her before throwing her off a bridge at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The complaint states that Verdejo then shot at Rodriguez’s body as he stood on the bridge. The complaint says a witness it did not identify helped Verdejo kidnap and kill Rodriguez.

Verdejo is married, but has reportedly known Rodriguez since middle school. Rodriguez’s family reportedly believes that she was pregnant with Verdejo’s child.

Top Rank boxing released a statement on the situation.

“Top Rank’s thoughts and prayers are with Keishla Marlen Rodriguez Ortiz’s family and friends, and with all those in mourning,” the statement read. “We are deeply disturbed by the news reports, and we will continue to monitor developments in the case as it progresses.”

Verdejo has been promoted by Top Rank since turning pro in 2012, though his bio no longer appears on their website.