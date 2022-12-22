Former Olympic Gold Medalist Is Being Stripped Of Her Medal

SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 04: A general view of the Olympic rings ahead of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park on February 4, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Russian 400-meter hurdler Natalya Antyukh is being stripped of her gold medal from the 2012 London Olympic Games.

The Athletics Integrity Unit found Antyukh guilty of doping between July 2012 and June 2013. Antyukh did not appeal the AIU decision that saw all results from that time period wiped away.

The AIU said the IOC could now "proceed with the reallocation of medals and the update of the IOC database," per CBS News.

This penalty puts former American track and field athlete Lashinda Demus in position to take the gold medal from that 2012 event. Zuzana Hejnová of the Czech Republic and Kaliese Spencer of Jamaica are in line to receive silver and bronze.

Antyukh finished the race in 52.70 seconds — setting her personal best by .22 seconds. She beat Demus by just .07 seconds.

"I'm not afraid to say that I then deserve the official title, medal, recognition, and missed compensation that goes along with it all," Demus said in an email to NBC Sports.

"The AIU remains committed to investigating all cases of potential violations and securing the appropriate outcomes," AIU Head Brett Clothier said in a statement. "The integrity of the sport of athletics is our utmost priority and we are pleased, in this instance, that athletes who competed fairly at the highest level will ultimately be acknowledged as the rightful medal winners."