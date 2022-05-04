Former Oregon Football Star Has Reportedly Died

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 03: A detail of the helmet of an Oregon Ducks player is senn as he warms up prior to the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 3, 2013 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

An Oregon Ducks football great has sadly passed away.

Jack Morris died at the age of 90 on April 27 due to Alzheimer’s.

Morris played two sports at Oregon, but was mainly known for being a standout on the football team. He was a key member of the 1957-58 team that went to the Rose Bowl.

He played at the school from 1955-57 and played three different positions (running back, cornerback, and kicker). One of his best seasons came in 1956 when he rushed for 519 yards.

Morris also got to play in the NFL for four seasons after he was drafted in the seventh round of the 1956 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams.

Our thoughts go out to Morris' family and friends during this time.