Former Packers Executive Has Blunt Admission On Aaron Rodgers

From the looks of things around Green Bay, it seems the tension between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers front office has past the point of no return.

One former team executive certainly feels this is the case.

“He’s not going back there,” a former Packers front office member said, per NFL insider Tyler Dunne. “Unless they make serious changes to the front office, I doubt he’s going back.

“That dude is not going back. I’m telling you.”

Here’s how one former Packers’ front office member put it: “He’s not going back there. Unless they make serious changes to the front office, I doubt he’s going back. “That dude is not going back. I’m telling you.” Today’s column at Go Long: https://t.co/uWXd61oT3P — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) June 8, 2021

The aforementioned serious front office changes would likely involve the firing of Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, with whom Rodgers reportedly has some significant beef. The reigning NFL MVP is apparently upset over the way Gutekunst handled the first-round drafting of QB Jordan Love and some other failed longterm contract negotiations.

While dropping Gutekunst may be the only way to appease Rodgers, it appears Green Bay has no intentions of parting ways with the fourth-year GM.

Earlier this week in his monthly blog, team president Mark Murphy claimed to have “tremendous confidence” in Gutekunst and praised the work he’s done for the Packers so far.

With frustrations continuing to build, Rodgers missed all of the team’s voluntary offseason workouts earlier this month. Things got even more serious earlier today when the three-time All-Pro QB failed to show up to mandatory minicamp for the first time in his 16-year career with the Packers.