Former Packers Executive Reveals True Feelings On Aaron Rodgers

A former Green Bay Packers executive has revealed his true feelings on Aaron Rodgers following Saturday night’s loss.

Rodgers and the Packers were the No. 1 seed in the NFC this postseason, though they were one-and-done in the playoffs.

Green Bay was upset by San Francisco, 13-10, at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.

Following the game, the “Aaron Rodgers only has one Super Bowl” narrative was pushed hard on social media.

Former Packers executive Andrew Brandt weighed in on the topic.

“I never have understood the “this QB only has one Super Bowl!” narratives. Packers advance in previous years with better defenses. Packers advance last night with better special teams. The QB plays half the game, at most. This is not tennis or golf; it’s a team sport,” he tweeted.

I never have understood the "this QB only has one Super Bowl!" narratives.

Packers advance in previous years with better defenses.

Packers advance last night with better special teams.

The QB plays half the game, at most.

This is not tennis or golf; it's a team sport. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) January 23, 2022

That’s a fair point, of course, but legendary NFL quarterbacks have always been judged on Super Bowl wins – like it or not.

Rodgers “only” has one.