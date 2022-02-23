The Spun

Former Packers Executive Shares His ‘Belief’ On Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Minnesota.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 21: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Andrew Brandt served in the Green Bay Packers front office for a number of years. Of the two players left from Brandt’s time in Wisconsin, Aaron Rodgers is one of them.

On Wednesday, Brandt gave his opinion of where the Packers QB is at when it comes to his decision about his future.

“I do believe that Aaron Rodgers knows what he wants to do and has known for a while,” the former exec tweeted. “We don’t know, but he does.”

Some thought Rodgers may announce that decision on Tuesday’s “Pat McAfee Show.” However, after a 12-day Panchakarma cleanse, the four-time MVP wasn’t ready to divulge any specifics.

Rodgers has appeared to be intentionally cryptic with some of his social media posts, eluding to possibly leaving the Packers or retiring in Monday night’s 10-picture Instagram. But as it stands right now, the outside football world is mostly in the dark about Rodgers’ future.

Rodgers and the Packers figure to dominate the NFL offseason headlines no matter when decision the QB comes to.

