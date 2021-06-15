Former Packers Player Believes He Can Fix Aaron Rodgers Situation

From the looks of all the Aaron Rodgers drama swirling around Green Bay this offseason, it seems as though the relationship between the Packers’ franchise and their All-Pro quarterback has past the point of no return.

But, one former Packers player and teammate of Rodgers believes he could remedy the situation.

During an appearance with The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, former Green Bay wide receiver James Jones made a bold claim.

“If I sat down in this room with the GM and Aaron I’ll get this thing done,” Jones said. “Aaron Rodgers will be under center throwing some balls.”

"If I sat down in this room with the GM & Aaron I'll get this thing done. Aaron Rodgers will be under center throwing some balls" @89JonesNTAF says he's talked to @AaronRodgers12 a lot & thinks the situation is fixable & would love to help #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/DqtY14UPBt — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 15, 2021

Jones is one of the few people who still believe this situation is fixable.

Ever since the initial draft-day reports that Rodgers had become “so disgruntled” with the organization that he no longer wants to return, things have only gotten worse.

The reigning NFL MVP has yet to report for any offseason workouts in Green Bay, including mandatory minicamp starting last week.

While things may not be looking great from an outside perspective, Jones gave an interesting inside view on why it may not be as bad as it seems.

“I have a very good relationship with Mark Murphy,” Jones said. “Mark Murphy has a very good relationship with all of his players. . . . If you have a relationship with Aaron Rodgers, no, he’s not a complicated fella. And that’s with anything. You are talking about the future of a Hall of Fame quarterback’s career. Yeah, it’s gonna be complicated.”

“He wants some things, you want some things. So it’s gonna be complicated. But listening to Mark Murphy talk, I am not reading into it too much. I’m pumping my brakes . . . I am relaxing. Don’t read too much into it. I know Mark personally, Mark loves all his players. And, yes, this situation is complicated because you’re dealing with a guy who wants certain things, you’re dealing with an organization who wants some things and you’re trying to come together as one to get this thing fixed. So it’s gonna be a little complicated. . . . So when you do have a relationship with him . . . no, it is not complicated. So get together, get a relationship with Aaron Rodgers like I have one, and get together and get it fixed.”

Jones spent eight seasons in Green Bay with Rodgers as his quarterback (2007-13, 15).