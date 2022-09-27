Former Packers Star Has Officially Announced His Retirement

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

If Green Bay Packers fans were hoping for a reunion with one of the franchise's best players, they'll be upset today.

Former All-Pro pass rusher Clay Matthews finally announced he's officially retired from the game of football. In a recent conversation, Matthews, who hasn't played since 2019, revealed his playing days are over.

“My playing days are over,” he told Packers reporter Brandon Carwile.

The Packers selected Matthews with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft. He went on to become an All-Pro caliber player, earning six trips to the Pro Bowl and a Super Bowl title during his career in Green Bay.

After not playing for the past two seasons, though, it comes as no surprise that he's officially walking away from the game. He retires as the Packers all-time leader in sacks, with 91.5 over 156 games played.

Congratulations on a legendary and Hall of Fame worthy career, Clay!