Former Packers Star Suggests Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 30: Wide receiver Greg Jennings #85 of the Green Bay Packers looks on prior to the start of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field on September 30, 2012 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Former Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Greg Jennings thinks his former team could make a blockbuster trade.

After benching Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season, it's likely a new quarterback will be in Las Vegas next season. Jennings thinks the Raiders should make a trade for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Jennings said the Raiders front office should approach star wide receiver Davante Adams to see who he wants to play with. He then suggested the team look at both Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers as possible replacements for Carr.

"You have to go after Tom Brady. But there's another 12 that I think they can go after," Jennings said before mentioning Rodgers' name.

The Raiders will be looking for a new starting quarterback next season, so why not Rodgers? The back-to-back NFL MVP took a step back this season, but could look for a fresh start somewhere else next year.

That would also give the Packers a chance to see if they actually have something in Jordan Love.

Should the Packers and Raiders agree on another trade?