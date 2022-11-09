Former Packers Star Thinks Aaron Rodgers Should Be Benched "Sooner Than Later"

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 30: Wide receiver Greg Jennings #85 of the Green Bay Packers looks on prior to the start of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field on September 30, 2012 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

There's been a lot of turmoil around the Green Bay Packers throughout the last month.

After they won three of their first four games, they started to spiral and have now lost five in a row. They're currently 3-6 overall and look unlikely to make the playoffs.

That has led to former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings saying that Aaron Rodgers could be benched if things get even worse for the team.

"Of course," Jennings said. "Sooner rather than later. Look at their schedule. In the next three games, they got the Cowboys, the Titans, and then they gotta go to Philly to play the Eagles. I believe that if they lose two of these three games, which they likely could lose all three, it's done. You gotta see what Jordan Love can do."

Even though Jennings does have a point, it's still unlikely that Rodgers will be benched.

He's the quarterback of this team and he will continue to be the quarterback of this team unless he's hurt. Rodgers also just signed a brand new deal with the team over the offseason, so he's not going anywhere.

The Packers will try and break their five-game losing streak when the Cowboys come to town on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.