Former Aaron Rodgers Teammate Responds To Retirement Rumors

On the day of NFL Draft opening night last week, Aaron Rodgers shook the football world with a bombshell report. Becoming “so disgruntled” with the Green Bay franchise, the longtime Packers QB reportedly told people within organization that he no longer wants to return to the team in 2021.

As more and more information began to surface over the weekend, the situation only seemed to worsen for the Packers. Recent reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport have even stated that Rodgers going into retirement is a “serious consideration” if he doesn’t get what he wants.

But, those reports were quickly shot down by a reliable source. AJ Hawk, Rodgers’ former teammate and current good friend, believes the chance the reigning NFL MVP will retire is “zero.”

The two were seen together this past weekend at the Kentucky Derby.

“My opinion would be that there is a zero percent chance Aaron retires,” Hawk said on The Pat McAfee Show Monday. “If you go back and listen to him speak on the competitive nature of what football is and what it brings to him, do you really think that dude is going to walk away from the game?”

According to recent reports from NFL insider Charles Robinson, Rodgers will take “hardline options” (ie. retirement or hold out) if he doesn’t get what he wants from the Packers. What he wants is reportedly the firing of Green Bay GM Brian Gutenkunst.

Once again, Hawk disputes these reports.

“That’s garbage too I think,” the longtime Packers linebacker said. “I definitely do not think that Aaron is out there trying to say ‘fire [Gutenkunst]’.”

While Hawk disputes these reports, he acknowledged the rift that’s come between Rodgers and the Green Bay organization. Due to a series of slow-building tensions between these two parties, the Packers all-time leading tackler feels it will be difficult to make amends by the start of next season.

Stay tuned for updates on the developing situation in Green Bay.