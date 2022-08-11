Former Packers Wide Receiver Greg Jennings Lands New Job

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 30: Wide receiver Greg Jennings #85 of the Green Bay Packers looks on prior to the start of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field on September 30, 2012 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings is dipping his toes into the sports media world.

The two-time Pro Bowler has joined The 33rd Team as an NFL analyst.

"HE PUT THE TEAM ON HIS BACK Welcome to the squad, @GregJennings!" the media group announced on Twitter.

With this new hire, Jennings joins an analyst group featuring former players like Brett Favre, Michael Vick, Mark Schlereth, Matt Cassel, Ronde Barber and more. The media group also employs several former NFL head coaches and executives.

In his first video with The 33rd Team, Jennings gave an in-depth analysis on the Packers' new-look wide receiver room.

Jennings played 10 seasons in the NFL from 2006-2015, including seven years with Green Bay. Through his impressive career as a wideout star, he reeled in 571 catches for 8,291 yards and 64 touchdowns.

What are your expectations of Jennings as an NFL analyst?