Former Packers WR Makes Prediction For Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love

Arguably the most-surprising pick of the 2020 NFL Draft came in Round 1, when the Green Bay Packers selected Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.

Love heads to Green Bay as the heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers. It’s impossible to not look at the situation that way when you draft a quarterback in the first round.

Many are now wondering just how fast the clock is ticking on Rodgers’ time in Green Bay. Is it possible the Super Bowl-winning quarterback will finish his career with another team?

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones, who played for the franchise from 2007-13 and again in ’15, has made a prediction for the Rodgers-Love relationship. He doesn’t foresee any problems.

Jones says that Rodgers “will do everything he can to help this kid and their relationship is going to be great.”

The #Packers begin their "virtual" offseason on Monday, marking the 1st time @AaronRodgers12 & new qb @jordan3love will work together. @89JonesNTAF tells me that, Rodgers, "Will do everything he can to help this kid & their relationship is going to be great." #NFLDraft #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/eIqV3NELuh — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) April 26, 2020

Jones knows Rodgers as well as any former Packers wide receiver. He caught 14 touchdown passes from Rodgers in 2012, leading the NFL, and had eight strong seasons in Green Bay.

If Jones says Rodgers will handle the situation well, that’s probably what’s going to happen.