The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former Packers WR Makes Prediction For Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love

A closeup of Aaron Rodgers.FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 04: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Arguably the most-surprising pick of the 2020 NFL Draft came in Round 1, when the Green Bay Packers selected Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.

Love heads to Green Bay as the heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers. It’s impossible to not look at the situation that way when you draft a quarterback in the first round.

Many are now wondering just how fast the clock is ticking on Rodgers’ time in Green Bay. Is it possible the Super Bowl-winning quarterback will finish his career with another team?

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones, who played for the franchise from 2007-13 and again in ’15, has made a prediction for the Rodgers-Love relationship. He doesn’t foresee any problems.

Jones says that Rodgers “will do everything he can to help this kid and their relationship is going to be great.”

Jones knows Rodgers as well as any former Packers wide receiver. He caught 14 touchdown passes from Rodgers in 2012, leading the NFL, and had eight strong seasons in Green Bay.

If Jones says Rodgers will handle the situation well, that’s probably what’s going to happen.

Reader Interactions


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.