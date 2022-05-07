Former Papa John's CEO: Jerry Jones Wanted Me To Get Roger Goodell Fired

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Former Papa John's CEO John Schnatter recently came forward with some wild claims about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Schnatter suggested that Jones and Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder came to him in an attempted to get Roger Goodell fired. As one of the largest endorsements the league had at the time, Jones and Snyder felt like Papa John - as he affectionately known - could help get rid of Goodell.

“Snyder and Jones hate Goodell,” Schnatter said. “I said, ‘No, this is not my job to fire your Commissioner. He works for you.’ Remember, Goodell is a coward, and he is incompetent. And he’s just lucky."

Here's more of what Schnatter said, via Pro Football Talk:

Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys, Indra Nooyi [former CEO] with PepsiCo, and Dan Snyder all called me — several other folks — about Goodell’s conduct and the way he was handling this. Jones and Dan Snyder . . . wanted Goodell fired. This is like . . . the first of November, end of October. They called and said, ‘You need to take this guy out. You’re the number one sponsor of the league, as far as notoriety and acceptance and association. Everybody loves you, they love Peyton [Manning, a Papa John’s franchisee and sponsor]. We hate Goodell.'”

Instead of getting rid of Goodell, the NFL signed the longtime commissioner to a new lucrative contract extension in 2017.

Earlier this offseason, he and the NFL were reportedly in talks on a new contract extension as well.

It seems like he's not leaving the commissioner's office any time soon.