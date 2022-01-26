Former Patriots Executive Has Telling Admission On Tom Brady

We don’t know if Tom Brady‘s last game happened in Sunday’s divisional round loss to the Rams. But former Patriots executive Michael Lombardi wouldn’t be surprised if it was.

During a recent appearance on “The GM Shuffle” podcast, the former exec said he could see Brady retiring this offseason. Pointing to a number of factors, including: Brady’s family and questions surrounding the Bucs organization.

“I wouldn’t be shocked,” Lombardi said on Brady calling it a career. “I think his wife is going to have a big say in this… he truly enjoys his family. He knows his family has sacrificed for him tremendously. The reaction in the [luxury] box, you could see them [during Sunday’s game]. They’re fully engaged.”

“But just looking at his body language [Sunday],” the former Patriots exec said. “He wasn’t comfortable. I don’t think he felt like he was getting answers, and I think there are some things going on in that [Buccaneers] building. I think there’s no doubt.”

Lombardi also pointed to the backbreaking completions to Cooper Kupp on the Rams’ final drive. Saying it could signal a disconnect between QB and coach.

Revealing when Brady was with the Patriots, he and Bill Belichick would meet every Friday. Belichick would go over the opposing team’s ‘gotta have it’ players, and Cooper Kupp would always come up for LA. Concluding, those plays likely wouldn’t have happened with Belichick and the Patriots.

Tom has yet to say whether he plans to come back for another season. But historically, the 44-year-old QB has said 45 is the number he’d like to reach.